PM Sheikh Hasina's Delhi visit: Focus on economy, connectivity

It was learnt from talking to Bangladesh officials that alongside new areas of cooperation, the talks this time will also deal with the agreement to share water of the common river Teesta, being border killings to a complete halt and other issues.

About the Teesta deal, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said there are no indications of a positive outcome to this issue any time soon. However, on a note of hope, in recent times India has been showing interest in development projects centering Teesta.

Quite a few years ago China had given Bangladesh a proposal regarding the expansion of the river Teesta. However, due to India's growing concern in this regard, Bangladesh has remained silent on the issue. After the Dhaka visit of Indian foreign secretary Vinod Kwatra in May, foreign minister Hasan Mahmud said that India has shown interest in financing the Teesta project.

Diplomatic sources in India on Wednesday informed this correspondent that India may come up with a fresh proposal regarding Teesta at the Delhi talks.