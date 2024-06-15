PM Hasina to visit Beijing after Delhi

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to New Delhi will be her first bilateral visit since she came to power for the fourth term and Dhaka had convened this message to New Delhi ahead and after the 7 January parliamentary election. Though China had a great deal of interest centering PM’s visit itinerary, it had been more or less fixed that no visit to Beijing would take place before New Delhi.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to New Delhi last week to attend the swearing-in ceremony of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, promoting speculation that the pre-scheduled visit to India may not happen in June and she would first visit China. Finally, she is going to India this month on a two-day visit as planned.

Diplomatic sources at Dhaka and New Delhi told Prothom Alo on Friday morning that prime minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in India on 21 June and the bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers is scheduled to be held at the Hyderabad House in Delhi on the next day.

Prime minister Sheikh Hsian last had a bilateral meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Delhi in September 2022.