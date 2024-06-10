PM Hasina, Modi see further consolidation of Bangladesh-India relations

The foreign minister said the two prime ministers later attended a banquet hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Senior Indian ministers, the Bangladesh delegation, invited heads of the other governments and states also attended the dinner where they had brief interactions, he said.

Hasan said they also had exchanged pleasantries at that time.

Replying to a query about expectations from each other as the Modi government has run his state for the last 10 years along with Sheikh Hasina’s tenure for already 15 years in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said Bangladesh and India have multifaceted relations.

“Many issues are involved between the two countries. As both the governments continue, there are some benefits in doing work together,” he said.