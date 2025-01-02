CA press wing debunks post on Hindus' job banning

A post on X handle by Times Algebra account claiming the Bangladesh government bans entries of Hindus in public jobs is completely false, chief adviser's press wing said.

"The claim made in this post on X is completely false," the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook account - CA Press Wing Facts - today, Thursday.

It said the Bangladesh government does not discriminate against any citizen based on religion.

"The quote of the home affairs adviser mentioned in the post is also false," the statement read.