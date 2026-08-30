Major curriculum overhaul planned for 2028 academic session: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister’s Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser and spokesperson of his office Mahdi Amin has said the government has taken initiatives to rearrange the country’s education sector, combining merit, morality and human values, and ensuring quality education.

To this end, the country’s curriculum is being redesigned from the 2028 academic year as a comprehensive reform of the entire curriculum, he said.

As the first step, new subjects on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), artificial intelligence (AI) and sports will be included to the curriculum from next year (2027 academic year), he told BSS in an exclusive interview recently.