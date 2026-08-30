Major curriculum overhaul planned for 2028 academic session: Mahdi Amin
The adviser further said from the next academic year, four new books and subjects are being added to the country’s primary and secondary levels.
Prime Minister’s Education and Primary and Mass Education Adviser and spokesperson of his office Mahdi Amin has said the government has taken initiatives to rearrange the country’s education sector, combining merit, morality and human values, and ensuring quality education.
To this end, the country’s curriculum is being redesigned from the 2028 academic year as a comprehensive reform of the entire curriculum, he said.
As the first step, new subjects on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), artificial intelligence (AI) and sports will be included to the curriculum from next year (2027 academic year), he told BSS in an exclusive interview recently.
Mahdi Amin highlighted the government’s visionary outline for the education structure, comprehensive curriculum reforms, teacher evaluation, rehabilitation of dropped out students, and industry-academia collaboration and employment exchange.
He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has clearly mentioned that the education sector is the top priority of his government.
According to the BNP government’s election manifesto, the issue of forming an Education Reform Commission to restore discipline in the education system is being considered with utmost importance, he said.
Informing about the government’s new initiative to eliminate unemployment, Mahdi Amin said employment exchange centres are being launched at the divisional and district levels to establish a direct link between the demand and supply of employment.
However, the education adviser said, as an interim measure, the government is revising, adding and subtracting as much as possible in the textbooks for the next academic year (2027).
Comprehensive reforms will be brought in the curriculum for the 2028 academic year, he said, adding that this would make it possible to create a sustainable and groundbreaking curriculum outline in the country in global context.
The adviser further said from the next academic year, four new books and subjects are being added to the country’s primary and secondary levels.
From the class-IV, sports and physical education-based books - ‘Sports and Culture’ and from class-VI, ‘Learning with Happiness’ and ‘Technical Education’ are being included in the curriculum, said Mahdi Amin.
He said the aim of the government’s new steps is to introduce students to robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and modern education based on the technology of the fourth industrial revolution.
On the qualitative change in the results of SSC and equivalent examinations and the transparency of evaluation, Mahdi Amin said, “During the fascist regime, GPA-5 was artificially surged to make statistics look good.”
“There was a culture of passing without even taking the exam. We have stopped that suicidal path. This time, no grace marks were given. Students got their GPA and genuine (correct) results in a 100-per cent fair and transparent evaluation,” he added.
Mahdi Amin also said by directly connecting the private sector and providing the necessary technical training and capacity building, this process will be expanded first at the divisional level and later to every district of the country.
Noting that the state will not consider students who failed in the recently published SSC examination or are at risk of dropping out of the education stream as a burden, the Prime Minister’s education adviser said the previous government did not think about these failed students.
“But we are preparing a special policy for them. These youth will be given employment opportunities by joining technical training centres (TTCs), short-term technical and vocational courses. If necessary, financial assistance will be provided to develop them as entrepreneurs,” he said.
Informing about the government’s new initiative to eliminate unemployment, Mahdi Amin said employment exchange centres are being launched at the divisional and district levels to establish a direct link between the demand and supply of employment.
He said discussions have been completed between various government departments in this regard, and through this, local working youth will be able to register by detailing their skills.
As a result, a direct network of job seekers will be developed with the employment-providing industrial institutions, he said.
Mahdi Amin also said by directly connecting the private sector and providing the necessary technical training and capacity building, this process will be expanded first at the divisional level and later to every district of the country.
That’s why, he said, the backward and disadvantaged people of the society will be included in the mainstream of national economy and social security on priority basis.
Speaking about the government’s steps to make the teaching profession attractive and digitally empowered teachers, the adviser said under the “One Teacher, One Tab” programme, digital tablets will be delivered to teachers at all levels starting from primary level in phases.
Through this, the plan to provide modern training to teachers, enhance their skills and ensure respectable economic opportunities will be implemented, he said.
About the research culture and increasing global rankings in the country’s universities, Mahdi Amin said joint research initiatives are being taken with universities to resolve the problems of local industries.
“Brain drain” will be turned into “brain circulation” by bringing back expatriate Bangladeshi researchers and teachers to the country, he said.
Besides, he said, government allocation for research is being increased manifold.
Referring to the issue of eliminating inequality in schools, he said to eliminate inequality between rural and urban schools, national competitions like “Primary School Gold Cup Football Tournament” and “Innovation and Startup Competition” have been launched across the country.
Through these programmes, talents from remote areas are getting direct national recognition from the prime minister, he said.
Mahdi Amin stated that the government is committed to building a new Bangladesh by creating a generation with skills, employability, ethics and human values, not just a certificate-based education.