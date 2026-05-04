Body of Bangladeshi student Limon, murdered in Florida, arrives home

The body of Zamil Ahmed Limon, a Bangladeshi PhD student murdered in the US state of Florida, has arrived in Bangladesh. The aircraft carrying his remains reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 8:47 am today, Monday.

In a statement, the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington said Limon’s body was sent from Orlando International Airport in Florida on an Emirates flight at around 8:50 pm local time on Saturday.