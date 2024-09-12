Khaleda Zia taken to hospital at midnight

Earlier, BNP chairperson’s press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar said in a media release that Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital for some important medical tests.

The BNP chairperson returned home on 21 August evening after staying at the hospital for one and a half months.

Her party said it is taking preparations to send her abroad for an advanced medical card.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various diseases including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, eyes, and kidney, lung and heart diseases for a long time. She went under a successful operation on 23 June this year.