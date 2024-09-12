Khaleda Zia taken to hospital at midnight
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia has been taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital for some tests, said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
The former prime minister was taken to the hospital around 1:40 am Thursday, AZM Zahid Hossain , also a member of BNP standing committee, confirmed Prothom Alo.
Earlier, BNP chairperson’s press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar said in a media release that Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital for some important medical tests.
The BNP chairperson returned home on 21 August evening after staying at the hospital for one and a half months.
Her party said it is taking preparations to send her abroad for an advanced medical card.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various diseases including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, eyes, and kidney, lung and heart diseases for a long time. She went under a successful operation on 23 June this year.
Physicians advised to take the 79-year-old former prime minister abroad for better treatment since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021. Her family repeatedly appealed to the government in this regard too.
But the former government of Sheikh Hasina repeatedly ignored the appeal. She was released on condition from jail through an executive order postponing her sentence on 25 March 2020. Since then the government was extending the postponement order by six months until the fall of the Awami League government.
On the next day of the fall of the Awami League government, president Mohammed Shahabuddin released Khaleda Zia on 6 August.
But she could not be taken abroad as her condition was not appropriate to travel abroad, her personal physician said.