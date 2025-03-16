Dhaka Central University to be established with 7 colleges
The authorities have decided to establish a new university called Dhaka Central University to oversee seven colleges in the capital city.
The decision came at a meeting of student representatives from the seven colleges with University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman SMA Faiz on Sunday, according to student sources.
The colleges were affiliated with Dhaka University on 17 February, 2017, as part of the then government’s plan to bring all government colleges under universities.
The seven colleges are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Girls College, Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College. The institutions collectively have around 200,000 students and over 1,000 teachers.