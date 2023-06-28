5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

The main jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul Azha will be held at 7:30am at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) even if it rains heavily, reports BSS.

Likewise every year, five Eid congregations (jamaat) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha Thursday.