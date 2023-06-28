5 Eid jamaats to be held at Baitul Mukarram

The main jamaat (congregation) of the holy Eid-ul Azha will be held at 7:30am at Jatiya Eidgah ground adjacent to the High Court under the arrangement of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) even if it rains heavily, reports BSS.
Likewise every year, five Eid congregations (jamaat) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha Thursday.
The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10.45am, an official handout said.
In case of inclement weather, the country’s main Eid congregation will be shifted from National Eidgah ground to Baitul Mukarram National Mosque and it will be held at 8 am instead of 7:30am.
"The Meteorological Department has forecasted that it may rain on Eid day. We have made arrangements so that the devotees can offer their prayers properly even if it rains heavily," Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said on Tuesday.
He said around 35 thousand devotees will be able to offer prayers inside the pandal of the Jatiya Eidgah ground.
Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque khatib and Islamic Foundation secretary Mawlana Mushtaq Ahmed will conduct the main Eid jamaat, said a press release of religious affairs ministry.
Mirpur Jamia Arabia Mosque Muhtamim Mawlana Syed Wahiduzzaman will stay as alternative imam.
Bangladesh Betar’s Kwari Md Emdadul Islam will act as mukabbir in the Eid jamaat while Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s muazzin Kwari Md Ishak will stay as alternative mukabbir.