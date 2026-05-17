Mosleh Uddin Ahmed made DMP commissioner

The government has appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Mosleh Uddin Ahmed as the new Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Sunday, it was announced that he was appointed as the Commissioner.

The notification stated that Additional IGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, has been transferred as the DMP Commissioner. This order, issued in the public interest, will be effective immediately.