Mosleh Uddin Ahmed made DMP commissioner
The government has appointed Additional Inspector General of Police Mosleh Uddin Ahmed as the new Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
In a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs today, Sunday, it was announced that he was appointed as the Commissioner.
The notification stated that Additional IGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, has been transferred as the DMP Commissioner. This order, issued in the public interest, will be effective immediately.
Earlier, on 16 March, Mosleh Uddin Ahmed was appointed as the Additional Inspector General (IGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police. He assumed this responsibility on 25 March.
Mosleh Uddin Ahmed joined the Bangladesh Police through the 15th BCS in 1995. Prior to his appointment at CID, he served as the Additional IGP at the Directorate of Logistics and Asset Acquisition at the Police Headquarters.
Additionally, he has served in the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP).
Mosleh Uddin Ahmed also held the position of Superintendent of Police in various districts, including Kushtia, Bhola, and Sherpur.
In his professional career, he has also served as a police officer in the United Nations-African union Hybrid Operation in Darfur.