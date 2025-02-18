‘Our July documentaries are slaps for Indian media’: Shafiqul Alam
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Monday said Indian media ran many fake stories over the Bangladesh July uprising but “each of our documentaries on the popular uprising is a slap for the Indian media”.
He said this after watching a documentary on the July movement at the Comilla University conference room.
The event was arranged by Comilla University Journalists’ Association, marking its 11th founding anniversary.
Alam said it is a matter of great joy that such documentaries portrayed the participation of people of marginal areas in the July uprising.
Mentioning that girls were at the forefront of various educational institutions in the movement, he said they have always stood against bullets.
“Although there were fewer girls in the 1990s movement, women were at the frontline of the July movement,” he remarked.
Comilla University Vice-Chancellor Professor Md. Haider Ali addressed the event as the chief guest, while Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Masuda Kamal and Treasurer Professor Mohammad Solaiman spoke as the special guests.
Editor-in-Chief of Netra News Tasneem Khalil spoke as the special discussant at the event with Comilla University Journalists’ Association President Zubair Rahman in the chair.