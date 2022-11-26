Code of conduct breach by foreign diplomats: Action 'when time comes', says FM

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said the government will take action when ‘time comes’ if the foreign diplomats breach code of conduct.

He said this while speaking about the remarks of foreign diplomats on the next general election of Bangladesh after an event at Foreign Service Academy on Saturday.

Asked if Bangladesh is taking the remarks of the foreign diplomats seriously, Momen said, “Even a country like America expelled 20-21 Russian diplomats on allegation of interfering in their (presidential) election. They also banned the organisations which they thought helped Russia.”

“They can take such steps as they are powerful countries. As we don’t have such power, we could not take such steps. But we will take action when the time comes,” the foreign minister adds.