Bangladesh

Code of conduct breach by foreign diplomats: Action 'when time comes', says FM

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said the government will take action when ‘time comes’ if the foreign diplomats breach code of conduct.

He said this while speaking about the remarks of foreign diplomats on the next general election of Bangladesh after an event at Foreign Service Academy on Saturday.

Asked if Bangladesh is taking the remarks of the foreign diplomats seriously, Momen said, “Even a country like America expelled 20-21 Russian diplomats on allegation of interfering in their (presidential) election. They also banned the organisations which they thought helped Russia.”

“They can take such steps as they are powerful countries. As we don’t have such power, we could not take such steps. But we will take action when the time comes,” the foreign minister adds.

Referring to the examples of Chile and Afghanistan,  the FM Momen said foreign interference never bode well for any country.

He said the foreign diplomats can inform the government about anything they deem necessary.

The minister also said some people of Bangladesh seem to have lack of respect for the country.

He also said the journalists should be more matured about remarks of the foreign diplomats.

“Our media should be more matured. The foreigners in the past tried to interfere in various ways, they spoke on many issues. People will vote whomever they want. I’ve immense believe on people as they never makea mistake,” he added.

He said BNP should go to people instead of going to the foreigners.

“It would be good for them and the country if our opposition parties stop going to the foreigners,” he added.

