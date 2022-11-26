Code of conduct breach by foreign diplomats: Action 'when time comes', says FM

Referring to the examples of Chile and Afghanistan, the FM Momen said foreign interference never bode well for any country.
He said the foreign diplomats can inform the government about anything they deem necessary.
The minister also said some people of Bangladesh seem to have lack of respect for the country.
He also said the journalists should be more matured about remarks of the foreign diplomats.
“Our media should be more matured. The foreigners in the past tried to interfere in various ways, they spoke on many issues. People will vote whomever they want. I’ve immense believe on people as they never makea mistake,” he added.
He said BNP should go to people instead of going to the foreigners.
“It would be good for them and the country if our opposition parties stop going to the foreigners,” he added.