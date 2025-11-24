Jamaat takes a strategic stance on seat-sharing

Jamaat-e-Islami has yet to clarify its position on seat-sharing for the upcoming national elections, opting instead for a cautious and strategic approach. The party, together with seven like-minded parties including Islami Andolan Bangladesh, is using a unified set of programmes based on five demands to maintain pressure on the government while shaping its electoral strategy.

Alongside this, the parties are conducting constituency-wise surveys based on the principle of “one candidate in each seat,” and final nominations will be determined according to survey results. Sources say several more parties may be brought into this potential agreement.

For now, Jamaat and the other seven parties are not forming a formal alliance but are advancing toward an “electoral understanding,” which party leaders expect to finalise by the first week of December.

However, discussions may continue even after the election schedule is announced. In some constituencies, declared or undeclared understandings may also be reached with influential figures or nomination-deprived leaders from other parties.