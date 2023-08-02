Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president arrested from VP Nurul's house

Bin Yamin Molla, the president of the Central Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, was arrested from the residence of Nurul Haque Nur, the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) apprehended him from Nurul’s house in the Mahanagar Project area of the capital late on Tuesday night.