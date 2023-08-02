Chhatra Odhikar Parishad president arrested from VP Nurul's house

Bin Yamin Molla, the president of the Central Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, was arrested from the residence of Nurul Haque Nur, the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) apprehended him from Nurul’s house in the Mahanagar Project area of the capital late on Tuesday night.
Rajib Al Masud Yamin, deputy commissioner of Motijheel division of DMP, confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning. He stated that Bin Yamin Molla was arrested as a suspect in a case of vandalism that occurred in Paltan, Dhaka, on 21 July.
Around 2:00 am last night, Nurul Haque went live on Facebook and reported that the DB had conducted a midnight raid on his house. He alleged that the DB threatened to forcibly enter his house and apprehend Bin Yamin Molla. They insisted on taking Yamin by force if they were not allowed to enter the house.
Nurul Haque expressed, "As our students unite in the movement to topple the government, the authorities are using various means to intimidate them."
General secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, Rashed Khan, informed Prothom Alo this morning that Yamin's father was taken from his house last night, and Nazmul Hasan, the joint general secretary of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad, was picked up by individuals who claimed to be members of DB.
Both were released Wednesday morning, but Yamin Molla was not released by the DB, he added.