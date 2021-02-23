10 daughters of tea labourers get ‘Adwitiya scholarship’

Bristy Adhikari grew up at a tea garden of Kulaura in Moulvibazar, a place where early marriage is prevalence. But braving all kinds of difficulties, Bristy is now studying at Asian University for Women (AUW).

At the beginning of university life, she was worried thinking about how to manage the expenditure of her study.

But she was relieved of her concern when she got the ‘Adwitiya scholarship’ funded by AUW-IDLC-Prothom Alo Trust. Now, she is dreaming to enlighten her other family members.

Not only Bristy Adhikari, but also nine more students of AUW have received the Adwitiya scholarship this year. They all are from their respective families for the first time to get chance to study at a university.

All students received the certificates and gift items on Wednesday at an event held at Sreemongal, Moulvibazar, organized by Prothom Alo Trust and IDLC financial Ltd.

The students, who were accorded the reception, are Bristy Adhikari, Soma Goswami, Bonya Urang, Priyanka Gowala, Binti Tanti, Priyanka Mahali, Anjali Rani Bhowmik, Moni Munda, Moni Pal, and Afrin Mou.

They all are the daughters of tea labourers of different tea gardens in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year the programme was organised at the students’ hometown [Sylhet] instead of AUW campus in Chattogram.