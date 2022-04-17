1,100-year-old structure discovered

Sufi Mostafizur Rahman also said, “Human relics of the followers of Buddhism used to be buried inside those octagonal stupas that we had found earlier. Those could be referred to as temples as well. There used to be a pair of stupas inside every structure. One of them was termed as ‘Adi Parjaya’ and the other as ‘Parabarti Parjaya’. Earlier, the stupas of the ‘parabarti Parjaya’ type were unearthed during excavation, he added.

Mentioning that the discovery made this time is way more significant than the previous ones, Sufi Mostafizur Rahman said, this time the stupas of the ‘Adi Parjaya’ type has been revealed more. And an eight-spoke dharmachakra, which is compared to the Sun has been found as well. Those eight rods installed inside the wheel reflect the original eightfold path of Buddhism- right view, right intention, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness and right concentration

The presence of a thousand-year-old chamber or octagonal stupa along with temple on a dharmachakra, set on solid foundation has never been discovered anywhere in the Indian subcontinent, let alone in Bangladesh, said Sufi Mostafizur Rahman.