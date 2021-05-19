150 families of Madanpur char get Eid gifts

Madanpur union is in the middle of Meghna River. Last March, various crops of this char, including the staple one, Soybean, have been damaged due to the flow of saline water into the char land.
Moreover, restrictions to check the Covid-19 transmission, and Hilsa Conservation Campaign to save the mother Hilsa, have intensified the sufferings of char people further.
Prothom Alo Trust has come forward to help those inhabitants of Madanpur union at Daulatkhan in Bhola. The Trust has handed over the gift items to as many as 150 students of Madanpur Alor Pathshala on Tuesday with the support of Summit Group. Students and their families overjoyed to receive the Eid gifts.
Braving the incessant rain along with the waves of Meghna river, teachers of Madanpur Alor Pathshala and the members of Bhola unit Prothom Alo Bondhushava reached the char to hand over the gift packets to the students.
Maintaining the health guidelines, the relief packets were given to them.
The headmaster of Madanpur Alor Pathshala, Akthar Hossain, and the vice headmaster, Saiful Islam, assistant teacher Al Amin, Azgar Hossain, Aktar Hossain, Prothom Alo’s Bhola correspondent Md Neyamotullah, vice president of Bhola Bondhushava M Helal Uddin, Harun Ur Rashid, member Nasir Uddin Shuvo and Md Shimul were present at the event.
Resident of Madanpur village, Moffazzal Haque, said 60 per cent soybean of his land has been damaged in the saline water. He only harvested three maunds of soybean from the farmland even though the yield was supposed to be 45 maunds. The price of each maund of soybean is Tk 1,500. So, he is in serious crisis.
Prothom Alo Trust has handed over a gift bag to him containing rice, sugar, oil, potato, lentil and soap that would help him to survive for quite a few days.