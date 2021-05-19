150 families of Madanpur char get Eid gifts

Madanpur union is in the middle of Meghna River. Last March, various crops of this char, including the staple one, Soybean, have been damaged due to the flow of saline water into the char land.

Moreover, restrictions to check the Covid-19 transmission, and Hilsa Conservation Campaign to save the mother Hilsa, have intensified the sufferings of char people further.

Prothom Alo Trust has come forward to help those inhabitants of Madanpur union at Daulatkhan in Bhola. The Trust has handed over the gift items to as many as 150 students of Madanpur Alor Pathshala on Tuesday with the support of Summit Group. Students and their families overjoyed to receive the Eid gifts.