166 years of Bogura’s Woodburn library

The Woodburn Library in Bogura contains three rare handwritten manuscripts by the fifteenth century royal Poet Srimad Gyanendra Kumar Bhattacharya. Each of the manuscripts is about a thousand pages and handwritten with Doyatkali and bamboo pens on ancient Tulat paper.

Readers in Bogura say that they have merely turned the pages of these books called Padmapuran, Govinda Kathamrita and Hiranyakashipu. As these have not been translated into Bengali, no one has yet been able to taste its true essence.

Most of the books of this library known as the beacon of heritage are of 50 to 150 years old. The age of the library is no less. This library has passed 166 years. In 1854 with the help of an English officer named Mr. Royal, the library started its journey in a wooden building in the Station Club area on the banks of the Karatoya river.

The then Nabab of Bogura, Syed Abdus Sobhan Chowdhury built the wooden house for the library. In 1906, the library was named after Sir John Woodburn by the then collector of Bogura and governor of Bengal, JN Gupta.