Teen from Chattogram secures Guinness World Record

Ayman Mohammad, 16, has registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records by stacking 75 coins into a tower within a minute.

“The most coins stacked into a tower in one minute is 75, and was achieved by Ayman Mohammad in Chittagong, Bangladesh, on 17 March 2022,” says the Guinness Book of World Records website.

UNB adds: Ayman, son of Md Musa, is a Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinee of Parbati Model High School in Hathazari.

Ayman said he was encouraged by his family and friends to set the record. He broke the previous record of stacking 71 coins into a tower in a minute held by another Bangladeshi, Nusrat Jahan Nipa, from Barishal.