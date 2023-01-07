Joynal’s library: A day labourer’s love for books

When work dried up at the village, like many others, Joynal used to go to Gazipur in search of work. Somehow, Joynal got a job at a brick kiln in his first trip to Gazipur. After that, he used to always work in brick kilns in Gazipur during the off season.

Work at the brick kilns began at 2:00 or 3:00 in the night and ended in the morning. There was no work at noon. After taking his lunch, Joynal used to hang out with the other labourers in the evening. Sometimes, he would watch some television in a tea stall.

One day in 2011, Joynal was roaming around after finishing his work at the brick kiln. He stopped after seeing some bookshops on the pavement. Joynal liked the titles of the books. As they were quite cheap, Joynal bought two. He began reading them during his leisure time.