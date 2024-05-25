Aziz Khan next chair of UNICEF International Council

UNICEF on Friday welcomed Muhammed Aziz Khan as the incoming Chair of the UNICEF International Council, succeeding the inaugural Chair, Maria Ahlström-Bondestam. He will assume the Chair in November 2024, said a press release.

Aziz Khan is the founding chairman of Summit Group, and also founder and Trustee of the Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT).

The UNICEF International Council is a unique community of approximately 150 private philanthropists and partners – many from the world’s leading business families and global influencers – who want to optimize their philanthropic investments for children by bringing together their funding, leadership, and expertise.