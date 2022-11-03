Kishor Alo’s scholarship for the indomitable girls of Kalsindur

Earlier on 1 October, Kishor Alo’s 9th birth anniversary was also celebrated in Kalsindur village.
SAAF Women’s Football Champion team members Sanjida, Maria, both of the Shamsuns, Marzia, Tohura, Sajeda and Shiuli celebrated the day in Kalsindur, together with Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque.
They cut the birthday cake with all the new footballers of the school.
About the scholarship, Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque said, “This scholarship is nothing great in terms of money. but we’ll be happy if this can help even a little bit in their daily lives.”
He further said, talented individuals of different fields, scattered across the country, can go even further, if everyone comes forward with help according to their capability. In other words, the country itself will move forward.
The recipients of the scholarship are, footballer Nazma Khatun, Aklima Khatun, Rupa Akhter, Balasree Mankin (Moyna), Selina Khatun, Purnima Baspor, Shita Baspor, Mahmuda Khatun, Sajeda Khatun, Amena Khatun, Kalpana Akhter, Salma Khatun, Janira Manda, Meghbati Danga, Jamila Khatun, Roni Akhter, Munni Dalbat, Rozina Akhter, Mimi Dafo, Taslima Akhter, Sharmin Akhter, Robina Akhter, Shathi Akhter, Priya Rangdi, Jhimi Dafo, Mitali Manda, Sadia Akhter, Prapti Hisim, Pinky Das, Shahshikala Danga, Choiti Rajbhor, Jeem Akhter, Hasina Khatun, Afroza Khatun and their sports teacher Jewel.
The scholarship programme will run for the next one year. Later, the recipients' list will be updated with the names of those who will continue playing football.