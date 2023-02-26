The world’s top eco-friendly factory is in Bangladesh now. Green Textile Limited’s unit-4, located in Mymensingh’s Bhaluka, has made it to the top on the list of world’s best eco-friendly factories as per US Green Building Council (USGBC)’s standard certificate.

It has scored 104 out of 110 on different scales of eco-friendly factories. USGBC issued the certificate on 21 February. However, the official announcement came from the apex body of readymade garments factory owners, BGMEA, on Saturday.

According to USGBC’s latest list, eight of the world’s top ten eco-friendly factories are in Bangladesh alone. One of the remaining two factories is Indonesian while the other is Sri Lankan. Since 2018, world’s top eco-friendly factory was in Indonesia. The factory had scored 101 out of 110. Now Green Textile has beaten it to the top.

Apart from that, the remaining seven factories making it to the top ten-list includes Remi Holdings, Fatullah Apparels, Tarasima Apparels, Plummy Fashions, Silken Sewing and Mithela Textile Industries. The factory that has ranked third on the list hasn’t been disclosed, except for the fact it’s from Bangladesh.

USGBC is a council of US architects. It provides advice and assistance in building eco-friendly buildings and factories around the world. They even have specific standard for building eco-friendly factories or establishments.