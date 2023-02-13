Half of the top 100 environment-friendly factories are in Bangladesh

Half of the top 100 environment-friendly factories in the world are located in Bangladesh, according to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Two of the top three factories with the highest points are from Bangladesh. However, the PT Ungaran Sari Garments of Indonesia is at the top of this list.

Bangladesh is moving ahead with quite a rapid speed in terms of building environment-friendly factories in the apparel sector.

Some 129 environment-friendly factories have been set up in the last five years and of them, 30 factories were built in 2022.

Not just in numbers, Bangladesh is far ahead of the rest of the countries in terms of quality of these factories as well.