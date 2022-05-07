A home for the sunset years

It has been over a month since the Shailan Probeen Nibash was inaugurated, but the response has not been quite as much as expected. Dilruba Kabir said, "There are not too many residents at the home right now. Actually there are several challenges in the way, including social norms. The government enacted a law in 2013 for punitive action against those not taking care of their parents. Such action is certainly necessary, but what about those who do not have the means? How can they take care of their parents? We want to give these elderly people a home in their sunset years."

She hopes that the home will soon be filled with residents.

Why is this home restricted to lower income people? Dilruba Kabir replies, "It is true that the elderly among the upper class and the upper middle class are lonely, but at least they do not have to worry about food, clothes, healthcare. But there is hardly any medical care for the lower economic strata. That is why we finally decided to target the lower economic strata for our home."

Shailan Nibash hardly seemed a home for the lesser advantaged people. Generally speaking, old age homes conjure up images of a spartan and restricted life. This certainly was not the case of Shailan Nibash. The residents here said that they spent their days here in a very family-like environment. There were facilities for recreation and also activities to keep them busy. The families of the residents can visit at any time. And the residents can also go home on visits accompanied their family members.

Many people in their old age are neglected and deprived of care, particularly among the lower income groups. Many do not have any proper place to stay. But a visit to Probeen Nibash showed that this could certainly be a very special place to live.