A job at Samsung factory changes lives for 8 transgenders

Achintya Kumar's other name is Abantika Bagchi. Roman Molla is known as “Sundari Romana”. Similarly, each of them has two names and identities. In their words, “My body is in a male cage, my mind is a female soul, how will I separate these two entities in the same body?”

A total of eight transgender people, including Achintya Kumar and Roman Molla, now work for Samsung Fair Electronics in Narsingdi. Some are in charge of security at the main gates, some are assisting in office work, some are cooking in the canteen and some are in housekeeping. In their masks, shirts and trousers, they don't look different from any of the others. They do not want anyone to look different either. They are trying to distance themselves from the stereotypes that the transgender community fall into -- wearing saris, the typical clapping and dancing to celebrate the birth of a child, acting the 'guruma' (the leaders of a transgender group) and so on.

This correspondent spoke to these people on 10 October at the Fair Electronics factory. Although the management gave them the permission to talk with the correspondent, they continued their work in between the conversation.