A light of hope for the hapless

Unemployed people, widows and elderly women gather every evening in front of a house in Kabilpur area under Sonatala upazila of Bogura. That house is the office of a voluntary organisation, 'Alor Pradeep'.

Locals regularly crowd the place as they know that iftar and other food will be distributed from this office. Volunteers of the organisation hand over the meal packets to the people in time every day.

In addition to iftar, there is a separate box for dinner. The iftar box contains chickpeas, boondi, peyaju, beguni, apples, dates, bananas and cucumbers. The dinner pack consists of vegetable and lentils, with chicken or beef or egg.

This voluntary organisation has become a light of hope for many unemployed people. Fifty people take food from here every day. This activity has been going on since the beginning of Ramadan.