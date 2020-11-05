A report that made all the difference

Rickshaw puller Shumi would always wear a gamchha (local scarf) around her neck. She was using the gamchha to wipe away her tears the other day. Her rickshaw is her source of income. Every day she has to pay Tk 200 to the rickshaw owner as rental fee.

But that day, 21 April this year, she just earned Tk 80 taka the whole day as she didn’t get many passengers. The pandemic had kept passengers off the street and Shumi Cruz was left in tears.

Prothom Alo online on 21 April published a report about her predicament, along with her in tears. The report caught attention of information minister Hasan Mahmud and the very next day he arranged to provide her with a Tk 80,000 auto-rickshaw of her own.