Adar Rahman among ‘30 Under 30’ young media professionals

The INMA news blog on 17 September wrote: “Adar became sub-editor at the age of 20 and, just two years later, attended the 71st Cannes International Film Festival as a journalist on behalf of Prothom Alo, making her the first female journalist from Bangladesh to cover the prestigious event in Cannes, France. Covering the event, she wrote human stories — not just celebrity stories — like the one of a student who traveled 100 miles to see the festival without a ticket.

“ As a girl from a developing country, she rightly counts that as an achievement of hers, and she looks to continue adding to these accomplishments, setting her sights on becoming a top executive in the news media industry. She recognises that as the industry changes, it needs new, vibrant, and sustainable ideas. She wants to be one of the voices shaping that future. ‘I always tried to go for a path that is less traveled,’ she said. ‘I would like to utilise every competition, every obstacle, every challenge as an opportunity to prove the relevance of an authentic news media.’”

The winners of the award are invited to a country in Europe where they take part in workshops and receive certificates. This year, however, the event is being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.