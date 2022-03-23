Good Day

Bangladesh scientists make remarkable breakthrough in diabetes research

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

In a remarkable breakthrough in science research in the country, scientists in Bangladesh said they have found a new cause of diabetes.

A deficiency in intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP), an endotoxin-detoxifying anti-inflammatory enzyme secreted by villus-associated enterocytes and excreted with stool, contributes to the type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), they said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scientists said their findings would play a significant role in prevention and treatment of diabetes.

A group of researchers disclosed their findings at a press conference at the BIRDEM General Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Lead researcher Madhu S. Malo said they conducted a study on 574 people aged 30–60 years over the last five years and found a new cause of diabetics. Their research findings have been published in the British Medical Journal, he added.

Researchers from BIRDEM, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, University of Rajshahi, Jahangirnagar University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Harvard Medical School were involved in the study.

Read more from Good Day
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement