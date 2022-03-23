Bangladesh scientists make remarkable breakthrough in diabetes research

Scientists said their findings would play a significant role in prevention and treatment of diabetes.
A group of researchers disclosed their findings at a press conference at the BIRDEM General Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Lead researcher Madhu S. Malo said they conducted a study on 574 people aged 30–60 years over the last five years and found a new cause of diabetics. Their research findings have been published in the British Medical Journal, he added.
Researchers from BIRDEM, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, University of Rajshahi, Jahangirnagar University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Harvard Medical School were involved in the study.