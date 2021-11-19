Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum scoops Soane Medal

Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum has been honoured with the prestigious 2021 Soane Medal presented by Sir John Soane’s Museum in London on Tuesday.

Marina was honoured with the architecture award – which celebrates a leading architect’s career and body of work – for her work in designing low-cost temporary homes for refugees and victims of climate change.

Introduced by Sir John Soane’s Museum in 2017, the Medal “recognises architects, educators and critics who have made a major contribution to their field through practice, history or theory.”

Before Marina, the founder and Principal Architect of Marina Tabassum Architects (MTA), the award was given to Denise Scott Brown, Rafael Moneo, and Kenneth Frampton.