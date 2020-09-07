Bangladeshi boy becomes youngest jury of UN art contest

Saied Muhammad Zareef Saleh, 13, has become the youngest jury member of the international art contest ‘The Future We Want’, reports UNB.

Perception Change Project of UN Geneva on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations organised the programme, said a press release issued on Sunday.

US citizens or lawfully permanent residents from 44 countries between the age of 13 and 15 participated in the programme.

In the first step of the competition, the artworks received 17,000 online votes and finally the 3 winners were selected by the jury.