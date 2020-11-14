Bangladeshi teen wins children’s peace prize for online fight

A Bangladeshi teenager made an impassioned plea Friday for stronger global action against cyberbullying and online crime involving children as he received a prestigious global children’s award.

Sadat Rahman, 17, won the 2020 KidsRights International Children’s Peace Prize for developing a mobile app to help teenagers report cyberbullying and cyber crime in his western district of Narail in Bangladesh.

Previous winners of the prize include Nobel laureate and Pakistani education campaigner Malala Yousafzai and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.