BELA’s Rizwana awarded US International Women of Courage ‘22

Rizwana Hasan, a lawyer who demonstrates “exceptional courage and leadership” in her mission to protect the environment and defend the dignity and rights of marginalised Bangladeshis, has been named as one of the recipients of the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award this year.

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken will host the annual event on 14 March at the US Department of State.

The 2022 IWOC Award ceremony will honour a group of twelve extraordinary women from around the world who are working to build a brighter future for all.