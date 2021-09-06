Climate change in the eyes of children

Climate change is affecting nature all around the world. The developed world and big nations, and adults, are largely responsible for climate change. But it is the children who are bearing the brunt. Children from all over the country have drawn pictures and taken photographs, depicting the world which the adults are leaving behind for them, and also what kind of world they want.

The children have used their canvasses and cameras to express their thoughts on climate change issues in the photography and art competition, 'Artivism: Climate Change in My Eyes.' Over 500 children of the country took part in the competition. They were short-listed to 40 and finally four children were declared winners.

The competition was organised by Save the Children in Bangladesh and the monthly magazine Kishor Alo. The names of the winners were declared through a virtual event on Sunday. The prizes will be delivered to the winners. Also, the top 40 contestants will receive certificates.