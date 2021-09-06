Climate change in the eyes of children

The organisers of the competition, at the virtual event, said that the contest began on 2 August. It had been arranged to create a platform for children to be heard. Similar initiatives will be organised in the future.
Mostafa Nurul Abbas, a Class 6 student of Brahmanbaria Gas Field School, was the winner of the art competition in Group A. Jahra Tasfia Reza of Class 10, Viqarunnisa School stood first in Group B. In Group A of the photography competition, Mahmudul Hasan Tanzeem of Bindubashini Government Boys High School, Tangail, stood first. The winner in Group B was Ushoshi Momen, an A Level student of Mangrove School, Dhaka. Nusrat Sayem was the moderator of the virtual event.
Speaking at the event, Save the Children in Bangladesh's country director, Onno van Manen, said the children very honestly depicted the climate change issue through their drawings and photography and that was the strength of the competition. In this manner, it is the children who will show the way out of this problem.
Judge of the competition, writer and editor of the humour magazine Unmad, Ahsan Habib, said all the pictures drawn by the children deserve prizes. They draw what they believe. It was very difficult to select a winner. The children even indicated that the impact of climate change will be even more complex in the future. He said a solution may even emerge from children through such competitions. He called upon the organisers to organise a similar competition in a cartoon and comics format too.
Editor of Kishor Alo, writer Anisul Hoque, said that new ideas had come from the children through this initiative. It encouraged children to think about issues like climate change. An effort will be made to convey these thoughts of the children to world leaders.
Save the Children in Bangladesh's country director (programme development and quality) Reefat Bin Sattar was also a judge of the competition. He said that this competition was arranged to see through the eyes of children the impact of climate change. The developed world was responsible for climate change. Adults are talking about this, taking decisions, but the children are the ones who are paying the price of climate change.
Save the Children in Bangladesh's senior manager (regional advocacy and campaigns, Asia), Taskin Rahman, also a judge of the contest, said such competitions were being held in nine countries of Asia, including Bangladesh. The four winning pictures will be displayed at the event, 'Youth for Climate: Driving Ambition' to be held from 20 to 30 September in Italy.
MAP Photo Agency's photographer Mahmud Rahman was a judge of the contest. The children with this responsibility were Safa Zerin and Mohaimin Sultana.