Country’s 'first' eco-friendly brick kiln in Thakurgaon

Manufacturing of bricks is usually associated with several hazardous activities such as damaging the agricultural land by cutting down the top soil or burning woods, tires and rubber, which are quite harmful for the environment.

However, it is not the case with a brick kiln in Thakurgaon. There, modern machinery is being used to make eco-friendly bricks from fly ash, cement, sand and stone chips.

The Bablu Super Bricks Industry Limited is a sister concern of Razzak Group in Parpugi village in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila. The authorities concerned claim that this is the first factory in the country to make bricks with fly ash.