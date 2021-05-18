Daughter's gift brings tears to father's eyes

Parveen Akhter was a second grade student of Damdamia Alo Pathshala in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar. She died of paralysis on 25 April.
When Eid gifts were given to the students of that school, he father Enayet Ullah came to collect the gift on behalf of his daughter Parveen Akhter. H burst into tears upon receiving the gift package.
A total of 199 students and five teachers and staff received the gifts from Prothom Alo Trust with support from Summit Group.
Maintaining the health guidelines, the gift distribution event took place at 3:00pm at the grounds of Damdamia non-government Primary School Alor Pathshala in Hila of Teknaf.
The gift box contained pulao rice, processed chicken, sugar, potatoes, vermicelli (semai), milk, onions, soybean oil, spices, soap and masks.
Nabi Hossain, resident of Damdamia village, is a fisherman but cannot catch fish from Naf River as Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has imposed restrictions on fishing at the river to tackle the influx of narcotics and Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.
As there is no other work available during the pandemic, he is in trouble with a six-member family, including four daughters. He came to school grounds hearing about the Eid gifts from Alor Pathshala.
Nabi Hossain said, “We often go without food. I never thought I would get gift items before the festival. This relief has saved my life.”
A fourth grade student, Habiba Akhter, said her father, Md. Ismail, is a driver by profession and the sole earner in the family. He has no income now because of the lockdown imposed by government to prevent coronavirus infection. He could not afford to buy sweets to celebrate the Eid ul-Fitr.
She said her parents will be overjoyed to see these gifts.
At the beginning of the event, a minute of silence was observed in remembrance of late Transcom Group chairman Latifur Rahman and student Parveen Akther, who died few weeks ago.
At the event, president of Alor Pathshala school governing body Faridul Alam, Prothom Alo Teknaf correspondent Gias Uddin, acting headmaster of the school Babul Islam, member of the governing body Mohammad Ayub, donor Syedul Amin, assistant teacher Syed Nur, Milladunabi and Rabiul Alam, among others were present.
Acting headmaster Babul Islam said the school was established in 1994. Prothom Alo Trust came forward when the school was about to shut down. We now have 199 poor students in the school, he said.