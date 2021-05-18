Daughter's gift brings tears to father's eyes

Parveen Akhter was a second grade student of Damdamia Alo Pathshala in Teknaf of Cox’s Bazar. She died of paralysis on 25 April.

When Eid gifts were given to the students of that school, he father Enayet Ullah came to collect the gift on behalf of his daughter Parveen Akhter. H burst into tears upon receiving the gift package.

A total of 199 students and five teachers and staff received the gifts from Prothom Alo Trust with support from Summit Group.

Maintaining the health guidelines, the gift distribution event took place at 3:00pm at the grounds of Damdamia non-government Primary School Alor Pathshala in Hila of Teknaf.

The gift box contained pulao rice, processed chicken, sugar, potatoes, vermicelli (semai), milk, onions, soybean oil, spices, soap and masks.

Nabi Hossain, resident of Damdamia village, is a fisherman but cannot catch fish from Naf River as Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) has imposed restrictions on fishing at the river to tackle the influx of narcotics and Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.