Auto-rickshaw driver returns around Tk 375,000 left by passenger

An auto-rickshaw driver in Nilphamari set an example of honesty as he returned around Tk 375,000, which he found on his vehicle after a passenger mistakenly left it.
On Tuesday afternoon, Kurigram’s Rowmari upazila agriculture officer Md Qayum Chowdhury carrying bag with about Tk 375,000 was returning home.
He collected this money from his salary, Eid bonus and a loan from his provident fund. When he arrived at his destination by an auto-rickshaw, he forgot to take his bag with money.
As the auto-rickshaw driver, Md Chutu found the bag with money, he informed the local workers' leaders and then handed over the bag of money to the owner with the help of the police on Tuesday night.
This happened in Syedpur town of Nilphamari district around 9:30pm on Tuesday.
Rowmari upazila agriculture officer Md Qayum Chowdhury resides in Niapatpur Sarkarpara area of Syedpur town while auto-rickshaw driver Md Chutu lives in Tamanna intersection area of the town.
According to police, Qayum Chowdhury in possession of around Tk 375,000 in a bag arrived in Syedpur bus terminal from his workplace by a bus on Tuesday afternoon.
He then took an auto-rickshaw to reach his resident in Niapatpur Sarkarpara. After that he left the auto-rickshaw and went home, but forgot to take the bag of money. Moments later, when he realised his mistake, Qayum Chowdhury began to look for the auto-rickshaw.
In the meantime, auto-rickshaw driver Md Chutu returned to the town. When he was crossing Munshipara intersection on Bangbabandhu road of the town, the bag of money fell off the road from vehicle. Chutu then stopped the auto-rickshaw, checked the bag and found the cash.
He then informed the leaders of Bangladesh Auto-bike Workers Welfare Society’s Syedpur upazila Tamanna Mor Hajarihat unit. President of the organisation Monjur Hossain and general secretary Md Arju Rahman began searching for the owner of money.
In the meantime, Qayum Chowdhury reported to police about losing the money. Later, worker leaders along with Md Chutu traced the owner of money.
Qayum Chowdhury was called to the police box on Bangabandhu premises of the town at night where entire money was handed over to him in presence of Niphamari police inspector (city and traffic) Abu Nahid Pervez.
The honesty of auto-rickshaw driver Md Chutu is commendable and we thank him on behalf of the traffic department. His honesty will remain an example,” Abu Nahid Pervez said.