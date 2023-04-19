Auto-rickshaw driver returns around Tk 375,000 left by passenger

An auto-rickshaw driver in Nilphamari set an example of honesty as he returned around Tk 375,000, which he found on his vehicle after a passenger mistakenly left it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kurigram’s Rowmari upazila agriculture officer Md Qayum Chowdhury carrying bag with about Tk 375,000 was returning home.

He collected this money from his salary, Eid bonus and a loan from his provident fund. When he arrived at his destination by an auto-rickshaw, he forgot to take his bag with money.