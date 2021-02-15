Fairy-bluebirds in love

There was an ethnic community village inside the deep forest. Five or six huts were on the slopes of the hill. We tented on a green field at the corner of the locality.

At dusk, we would hear chirping of nocturnal birds. They would fill the air with chirping at dawn too.

The area was surrounded by towering trees including bailam and garjon. White flowers were blooming in the bailams. Different parakeets would perch regularly on the bailam branches that time. Usually, we, the birdwatchers, pass very busy time in the early morning, because this is the prime time for spotting flock of lively and colourful birds.