Three indomitable youths become successful freelancers

Bappi Ahammed is the son of tile setter Raihan Madol from the Islamic University thana of Kushtia. He is a second-year student of English at Government Lalon Shah College, Kushtia. He came to Dhaka for a job in 2020 to run his family. He earned a salary of Tk 20,000, but he lost his job after four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. He returned to the village.

Bappi Ahammed learned about freelancing from YouTube. He understood he needed a laptop to start freelancing, but he did not have the money to buy it. It was not possible to get help from the family either. So, he decided to purchase a laptop at his own.

There are many betel leaf places in his village where with leaf collection and sorting jobs available for Tk 300 a day. He then worked at betel leaf plants for three months and saved Tk 8,000. After that, he purchased a used laptop from an e-commerce website. Then he enrolled at a six-month course at an IT training centre where he learned about Google Ads, online analytics and Facebook Ads.

But, it didn’t end here. Bappi Ahammed said, “Having completed the course, I watched video tutorials on what I learned for 10-15 hours a day. I had done it for nine month and developed myself.” After that, he opened a profile at the online marketplaces Upwork and Fiverr, and started bidding for job. Bappi Ahammed got his first freelancing job for 5 US dollar in Fiverr after 23 days. As he completed the job on time, the client, who is from US, also tipped him 10 US dollar and gave him four new jobs worth 200 US dollars.

“Since then, I have done 518 jobs at Fiverr and several other jobs at Upwork,” Bappi Ahammed said. He also works with several clients directly. Currently, he earned about 5,000 US dollar or about Tk 540,000 a month.

As the family became solvent, Bappi Ahammed’s father Raihan Mandol quit his tile setting works. He now looks after a cattle farm at his house. His mother is Parula Khatun. Bappi Ahammed, who is the youngest among his three brothers and sister, married Sumita Khatun at the end of 2022.