From lawyer to Australia’s young journalist of the year

Mridula Amin completed her graduation in 2018. The lure of journalism had entered her head, way before than that. However, her family didn’t like the idea of her pursuing a career in journalism. So, Mridula started working as a lawyer at the Supreme Court of New South Wales state.

However, she continued part-time journalism as well. Her writings and photography kept appearing in various renowned media including The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post. That noted article from 2018, published in The New York Times encouraged her even further. At one point she realised, her fate is in fact in journalism.

She joined Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC) News in 2019. She was a member of the New South Wales team and a reporter of the Western Sydney Bureau of the media. However, at present she is working as a fellow teacher at Google News Lab for Australia and New Zealand, taking a one-year holiday from journalism. Mridula said, “Our future is in fact digital medium. So, the uses of innovative digital tools would be taught at Google News Lab. I’ll be teaching that to the journalists of both countries.”