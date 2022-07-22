A village flourishing in local fruits

The roadsides, people’s yards and vacant spaces around Goshaidanga village are lined with innumerous tamarind trees. The trees, planted about seven years ago, have started bearing fruits.

Seeing so many tamarind trees in a single village, many people call this village ‘Tentul-gram’ or the tamarind village. There are other villages filled with local fruit trees too.

There are 'boroi' of 'kul' (jujube) trees in Old Bakharba village, abundant wood apple trees in Shahbaria village and coconut trees planted in every single house of Bhatbaria village.

Local residents have named these villages as Bel-gram (wood apple village), Kul-gram ('kul' village) and Narkel-gram (coconut village). These villages are in Sarutia union in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa upazila.