48th BCS: Arnab told father after viva, ‘You don’t have to pull a rickshaw anymore’

One day, while playing cricket, I dislocated my left elbow. I needed to be taken to the health complex, but there was no one to take me. My father had gone to work on the Padma char.

No one could be found. In desperation, my mother picked me up and ran all the way to the hospital, carrying me in her arms.

The upazila headquarters was quite far from our home. My mother and I felt utterly helpless. At the hospital, after a long wait, my mother managed to get a physician who attended to me.

I was in Class V at the time. That day I felt determined that when I grew up, I would become a physician. I would try my best to serve the helpless.