Her unusual compassion for animals

Hearing the news Sumi and his team rushed to the spot and saw the dog was quite scared and could move barely. Sumi was bitten by the dog when she tried to catch it. Following that she had to undergo treatment at hospital for five days. She also underwent two surgeries for this. However, nothing could stop Sumi from rescuing the dog. They rescued the dog and gave it treatment until it recovered. Sumi had also returned to her business after recovering from the dog bite.

Another incident happened in March 2021. A horse was lying beside the road in the Ambagan area in the city. The horse broke its leg after it was hit by a pick-up van. Upon receiving the news, Sumi rushed to the spot, rescued the horse and took it to the Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University after giving it the primary treatment. From there she took the horse to her own animal shelter. However, the horse died on 12 April 2022.

Sumi has so many memories like this. Another such incident happened in April 2021. An injured owl entered a room of one of Sumi’s neighbours. The neighbour called Sumi for help. Sumi went there and brought the injured owl to her animal shelter. She gave the owl necessary treatment there for five days until it recovered.