'It's essential to be curious, limitless, and unstoppable'

It was your documentary photo project on the Immigrants Working in American Meat Processing Plants that clinched the prize. How did you get to select this particular subject matter... in Bangladesh we hardly relate to immigrants in this industry so it was quite an eye-opener. Do tell us more, both about your project and topic.

I have always been curious about borders, migrations, refugees and the big business supply chain. As a photojournalist, I have worked on a long-term project on Fast Fashion exploitation related to Rana Plaza in Bangladesh. Since moving to New York, I have been increasingly interested in the mega consumption of food - especially meat - and the questions it raises about the food industry. During the pandemic I got interested to know more about it when meat processing plants had become of epicentre of Covid outbreak in the Midwest. I started digging into it more and started to find out all cruel facts - how this industry is been exploiting immigrants workers from Africa, Latin America and South Asia who fled war and violence. This is something which you would never imagine living in Bangladesh- that this could happen in the US. Perhaps most of the Bangladeshis would think that America is just a land of opportunity and happiness. I did my first trip South Dakota with a grant from National Geographic Society.

This documentary project aims to reveal the people behind the supply chain of the US meat industries. The goal of this project is to show the life of the people and let the voice be heard of these people who work in this meat industry in the US. This project shows the immigrants' life in the Midwest. Oftentimes in traditional US media we see reporting when they arrive as refugees, but with no deeper understanding of their life afterwards, after they move into America - how are they surviving in the new culture or assimilating, what is their life like here, is the American dream really coming true for them?