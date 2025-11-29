Girl earns Tk 100,000 a month from freelancing in Khagrachhari

Tania Khalil, 22, got married at a young age. About a year after her marriage, she became a mother. Despite managing her household and child, she became a freelancer. She learned freelancing herself and is now training others in the field. Her current monthly income is nearly Tk 100,000.

Tania lives in Bazarpara area of Matiranga municipality, Khagrachhari. She got married in 2021 while studying in the second year at Matiranga College. Her husband, Ibrahim Khalil, is a freelancer by profession. Through him, Tania also entered the freelancing world. At the beginning of 2023, the couple moved to Khagrachhari Sadar. There, they now run a freelancing training centre together.