Girl earns Tk 100,000 a month from freelancing in Khagrachhari
Tania Khalil, 22, got married at a young age. About a year after her marriage, she became a mother. Despite managing her household and child, she became a freelancer. She learned freelancing herself and is now training others in the field. Her current monthly income is nearly Tk 100,000.
Tania lives in Bazarpara area of Matiranga municipality, Khagrachhari. She got married in 2021 while studying in the second year at Matiranga College. Her husband, Ibrahim Khalil, is a freelancer by profession. Through him, Tania also entered the freelancing world. At the beginning of 2023, the couple moved to Khagrachhari Sadar. There, they now run a freelancing training centre together.
Tania said that after marriage, she became busy managing her studies along with household responsibilities. Even then, she wanted to do something from home. Her husband, Ibrahim Khalil, encouraged her to learn freelancing, and she did not miss the opportunity.
Tania told Prothom Alo, “I first started learning graphic design. Colour, layout, typography – everything was new to me. And I learned very quickly. Within a few months, I was able to prepare myself for the freelancing market.
She got her first freelancing job in December 2021 while learning – designing a logo for which she earned 13 USD that month. Since then, she hasn’t stopped. Recalling the memory, Tania told Prothom Alo, “That first income made me extremely confident. I felt I truly had the ability to achieve something.”
Tania said that after logos, she became proficient in various tasks like brand identity, business cards, and letterheads. Her reputation in the international market grew as she satisfied clients, and work started coming in steadily. Her income also increased proportionally. Currently, she works as a freelancer on both Fiverr and Upwork.
However, these tasks were not easy for Tania. Meeting deadlines, communicating with clients, and taking care of her child – every day was a challenge. Tania said, “Without family support, this would not have been possible. My husband is still my greatest supporter.”
Trainer of freelancers
Tania did not stop at freelancing herself. She is also training other young women in Khagrachhari. Since 2021, she has been associated with her husband’s organization, ‘Khalil IT’. She has trained nearly 500 women so far, many of whom now earn from home.
In 2023, the couple moved from Matiranga to Khagrachhari Sadar. Their organisation’s activities were also restarted in the Sadar area. Currently, they also have a training centre in Khagrachhari Gate area.
A recent visit to the training centre revealed nearly 30-foot-long and 15-foot-wide spacious rooms on the second floor of a three-story building, where several young women were seated with laptops in an orderly manner. Tania was giving them various instructions. From just listening a little, it was clear that Tania was giving advice on how to do graphic design.
When asked, the student Suma Jannat said, “After four months of training, I started working. Now I earn Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000 a month from home.” Another student, Trina Rawaja, said, “After learning freelancing, I now earn myself. I don’t have to depend on my family and can also cover my educational expenses.”
Tania Khalil is happy with the success of her students. She told Prothom Alo, “There are countless opportunities now. A computer and focus are enough to build a career.” She is demonstrating this to everyone. She is working to empower women in remote areas and will continue to do so in the future.
Sushmita Khisa, Deputy Director of the Khagrachhari Women’s Affairs Department, said, “The government is working on ICT-based training for women. Through training in design, digital marketing, and freelancing, women are becoming self-reliant."
"Tania Khalil herself has gained skills and is helping other women move forward. Often we need temporary trainers, and in such cases, her name will be considered,” the official added.