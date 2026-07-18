'Made in Bangladesh' on World Cup jersey: Bangladesh's pride on football's biggest stage

Although Bangladesh has yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals, the country's presence at the world's biggest football tournament is becoming increasingly visible.

While the Bangladesh national team is absent from the pitch, the jerseys worn by players from different countries bear the mark of Bangladeshi craftsmanship, expertise, and manufacturing technology.

Bangladesh is producing official World Cup match jerseys and sports apparel for leading international sports brands, helping elevate the country's ready-made garment (RMG) industry to new heights in the global sportswear market.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Bangladesh is currently one of the world's largest apparel exporters.