Bangladesh's first cancer care village 'Alok Boshoti' opens

The first 250-bed Cancer Care Village in Bangladesh, named "Alok Boshoti," is a thoughtfully planned hospice and palliative care center. It will offer free treatment, mental health support, spiritual care, and cancer screening facilities for patients.

his eco-friendly project emphasizes sustainable development through solar energy and organic farming. It will be implemented in five phases over 37 months, the project aims to serve over 5,000 patients annually, marking a new chapter in Bangladesh's cancer care system.

Distinguished guests at the event included Sharmeen S Murshid, Advisor to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare; Nazmus Ahmed Albab, Executive Director of BANCAT; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank; Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation; Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship, along with other senior officials from various organizations.