Bangladesh's first cancer care village 'Alok Boshoti' opens
The Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) unveiled the country's first-ever Cancer Care Village, providing residential care facilities for cancer patients, said a press release.
This announcement was made during the inaugural 'Philanthropy Conclave 2025 – Fostering a Care Economy’ by BANCAT and Valor of Bangladesh, held at The Westin Dhaka on Saturday.
Mutual Trust Bank, Sajida Foundation, Seven Rings Cement, and Abdur Rahim Memorial Trust supported the program.
The first 250-bed Cancer Care Village in Bangladesh, named "Alok Boshoti," is a thoughtfully planned hospice and palliative care center. It will offer free treatment, mental health support, spiritual care, and cancer screening facilities for patients.
his eco-friendly project emphasizes sustainable development through solar energy and organic farming. It will be implemented in five phases over 37 months, the project aims to serve over 5,000 patients annually, marking a new chapter in Bangladesh's cancer care system.
Distinguished guests at the event included Sharmeen S Murshid, Advisor to the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Ministry of Social Welfare; Nazmus Ahmed Albab, Executive Director of BANCAT; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank; Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation; Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship, along with other senior officials from various organizations.
Sharmeen S Murshid highlighted the significance of collective efforts in building a care economy, stating, “The care economy is not solely the government’s responsibility. It requires a united approach where community support, skilled workforce development, and empathy from private organizations work hand-in-hand to bring about real change.”
“A sustainable care economy values unpaid caregiving by turning it into paid work, with fair wages and supportive policies," said Zahida Fizza Kabir, CEO of Sajida Foundation.
Nazmus Ahmed Albab, Executive Director of BANCAT, said, "Alok Boshoti symbolizes hope for cancer patients, ensuring affordable and dignified care for all."
BANCAT continues to play a vital role in tackling cancer in Bangladesh through prevention, education, treatment, and mental health support for cancer patients. A non-profit organization, BANCAT is dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health issue in Bangladesh through prevention, education, advocacy, and care services, with its core mission to reduce suffering and raise awareness about cancer. BANCAT's cancer community development in Bangladesh focuses on three core areas, Nationwide Cancer Awareness, Holistic Care for Underserved Cancer Patients, and Mental Wellness of the Cancer Community.
The conclave gathered representatives from the government, nonprofit sector, business community, and civil society to discuss the collective impact of philanthropic initiatives, the care economy, and sustainable development in Bangladesh.
A vibrant panel discussion titled “Embracing Welfare Initiatives” took place, where experts shared their insights and explored innovative approaches to charitable contributions.