Muna receives "Diplomat of the Year 2022" Award in London

Bangladesh high commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem has been adorned with the prestigious Diplomat of the Year 2022 Award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Climate Diplomacy' by the world-famous Diplomat Magazine, UK.

The award was handed over to the high commissioner by the editor of the Diplomat Magazine at an event at London's Biltmore Mayfair in the presence of over 250 London-based diplomats on Monday, said a press release received in Dhaka on Thursday.