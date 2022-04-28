Muna receives "Diplomat of the Year 2022" Award in London

This is the first time that a Bangladeshi diplomat has received such recognition in the UK, the press release added.
The Diplomat Award of the Year is an annual award given out by Diplomat Magazine, UK based on nominations and votes cast by UK-based envoys of more than 165 countries who maintain resident missions in London.
In 2022, in total, ten diplomats were adorned with the 'Diplomat of the Year Award' from seven regions across the world.
"High Commissioner Ms Saida Muna Tasneem was recognised for her outstanding contributions and leadership in championing climate diplomacy in London in the lead up to the COP26 as well as for her sustained initiatives to strengthening Bangladesh-UK diplomatic relations,” said Diplomat Magazine, UK editor Venetia de Blocq van Kuffeler while conferring the award.
The Bangladesh high commissioner thanked envoys based in London for nominated her for the award.
“I owe this award to our prime minister Sheikh Hasina who has given me the opportunity to showcase Bangladesh's climate diplomacy in London during the crucial year of COP 26 and Bangladesh's Climate Vulnerable Forum Presidency,” Muna said while receiving the Award.
The envoy dedicated the award to millions of climate migrants and victims of climate catastrophes in Bangladesh and the rest of the world.