Muslin belongs to Bangladesh

Muslin is not just a fabric. It is inextricably linked to our history and heritage. There is no way to separate it from our national life. That is why a section of Bangladeshi researchers researched almost six years to revive this traditional fabric.

An exhibition of Dhaka’s muslin was held in London in 1850. Then 170 years after this exhibition, the same traditional muslin saree was woven in Bangladesh. The rare fabric muslin has now secured recognition of Geographical Indication (GI) as a product of Bangladesh.

India also produces muslin but the quality of Bangladeshi muslin is exceptional. The research team has already woven six muslin sarees and presented one of these to the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The venture has not been an easy one.